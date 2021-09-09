Pamela Joseph Wiggins, 60, of Manitou, KY passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at her residence.
She was born October 2, 1960 to the late Chester Joseph Jr., and Patricia Ann Evans Joseph. She was also preceded in death her husband, Kenny Wiggins.
She loved gathering with her family and friends, cooking shows, traveling crocheting and was very loving to everyone she met.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Wiggins of Madisonville; four sisters, Tammy (Johnny) Allen of Manitou, Gwendal (Mark) Plain of Hanson, KY, Nellie Montgomery of Louisville, KY, and Deborah (Kenneth) Ashby of Manitou; two brothers, Benson (Pat) Joseph and Chester Anthony Joseph both of Madisonville.
A Celebration of life will be held at Pennyrile Church of Christ at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021 with her Buddy Wayne Adams officiating.
Visitation with the family and friends will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
