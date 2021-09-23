HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charles Lee Babb, 83, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Huntsville, Alabama.
Charles was born in Hopkins County and was a former resident of Marshall County. He was a retired coal miner and barber. A loving husband, dad, granddad, great-granddad and friend to all, Charles loved spending time with his family and friends as well as helping others. He enjoyed spending time at Kentucky Lake. He loved life and will be truly missed. One of Charles’ biggest accomplishments was achieving 25 years of sobriety, which he celebrated on Labor Day weekend 2021.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Chuck Babb.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Faye Babb; son Steve Babb (Peggy); two daughters, Cindy Emrah (Vince) and Cheetah McElveen (Parker); granddaughters Julie Lamb, Raven Payne, Heather Miller and Elizabeth Steffens; grandsons Trace and Duncan McElveen; as well as five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Marshall County.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Marcella’s Kitchen at P.O. Box 272, Benton, KY 42025 or Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 92, Hardin, KY 42048.
