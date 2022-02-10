Joyce Blalock Cotton, 90, of Ocala, Florida and formally of Dawson Springs, passed away in Ocala, Florida. She was born May 22, 1931, in Hopkins County to the late David H. and Trean Blalock. She graduated from Dawson Springs High School and Kentucky Baptist Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse then went back to school to become a registered nurse practitioner. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
Mrs.Cotton is survived by her daughters, Kathy Blank of Central Point, Oregon, and Sandra Cotton of Gainesville, Florida; seven grandchildren, Lee Blank, Josh Blank, and Cara Schock; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Taylor Schock, Jack and Oliver Blank, and Chloe Wilding.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Trean Blalock; husband, Billy D. Cotton; her son, Billy Cotton Jr.; and her nine brothers and sisters, Helen Creekmur, Rachael Dwyer, Evelyn Schulz, Kathrine Yarbrough, Emma Dee Woomer, Imogene Teague, Grace Duane, David H Blalock Jr, and George W Blalock.
