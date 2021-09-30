Hilda Lavon Vandiver Camplin, 84, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Camplin; daughter Tonya Camplin-Williams; and siblings Sharon Hugo, Janice Love, Ralph Vandiver, Jack Vandiver and Clifton Vandiver.
Service was held Monday at Life Christian Center with burial at Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
When you can
Here is a mad page:MAD A3 — RECORD
• OBITS
Camplin, Hilda, free (3.5 in.)
Dame, Deloit, w/ 1 pic and Barnett-Strother logo (13 in.)
Dawson, Billy, w/ 1 pic and Mason and Sons logo (12.5 in.)
Harkins, William, w/ pic and logo Harris (11.5 in.)
Knight, Michael, free (2.5 in.)
Martinez, Manuel, w/ 1 pic and Beshear logo (15 in.)
Roberson, Stephen, free (2.5 in.)
Tabor, Lacie, free (4.5 in.)
Thomas, Charlotte, w/ 1 pic and Beshear logo (11 in.)
• MADNWS-09-30-21 POLICE.
Thomas, William, w/ 1 pic and Beshear logo (15 in.)
Todd, William, w/ 1 pic and Beshear logo (13 in.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.