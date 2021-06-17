Jewell Lynn Gates, 65, of Dawson Springs, died Monday, June 14, 2021. He was formerly employed with Kentucky Carbide.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Collins Gates; daughters Tara Strange and Autumn Salsman; sons Greg Gates and C.J. Gates; and brothers and sisters Murel Bivins, Jean Rickard, Anna Petrakavitz, Eula Smith, Janice Pate, Gary Gates, Mary Turpin, Darrell Gates and Tim Gates.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. Monday.
