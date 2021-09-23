Cynthia Darlene Kruse, 69, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was a residential caregiver at Outwood Rescare and a member of the Charleston Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, James Richard Canada, Steven Kyle Canada and Elmer Kruse; daughters Tina Wirth and Connie Oliver; sister Tammy Mickel; stepsister Jennie Lassiter; and stepbrother Gayle Brent Johnson.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Crestwood. Visitation: After noon Friday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.