OCALA, Fla. — Curtis Lynn Holmes, 73, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in hospice of Ocala. Curtis was born in Madisonville to Roy Wilburn and Mary Lee Holmes on Dec. 7, 1947. He worked as a plant manager in production control at the General Electric aircraft engine plant for 25 years. He enjoyed a variety of activities. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Roy Holmes; mother Mary Lee Holmes; father Roy Wilburn Holmes; and sister Sandra King.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eleanor Holmes of Ocala, Florida; daughter Donna Herbert of Ocala, Florida; and siblings Joyce Oates of Madisonville, Bill Holmes of Chicago, Dennis Holmes of Madisonville, Glenn Holmes of Madisonville, Becky Hogan of Dawson Springs and Johnny Holmes of Dalton.
Celebration of life to be at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.