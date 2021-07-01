Dana O’Shea Nichols, 86, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home. Dana Nichols was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Dawson Springs to Thomas Arthur “Ott” and Estelle Bell Smith Morris. She was a 1952 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who volunteered at the Dawson Springs Community School, the Dawson Springs Branch Library, DAPS and the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dawson Springs for 75 years, where she taught a Sunday school class for 40 years, served as an elder in the church and sang in the choir. For many years of her life, she visited patients and residents daily in both of the Dawson Springs Nursing facilities.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Charles Ray Nichols (departed 2017); and sister Sue Smiley (departed 1996).
Mrs. Nichols is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Lynn Nichols and Lisa Ann Higgins, both of Dawson Springs and Sherri Nichols (Micki Rush) of Naples, Florida; one sister, Bettyan Wise (Bob) of Paducah; two grandchildren, Tiffany Stricklin (Jacob) and Micah Melton; and five great-grandchildren, Charles Andrew Stricklin, Ariel Sky Melton, Benjamin Cooper Stricklin, Emery Stricklin and Paisley Patton.
Visitation for Dana O’Shea Nichols will be from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church, 195 Eli St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. The Rev. Michael Moschenrose will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The service will broadcast on First Christian Church of Dawson Springs Facebook page.
Active pallbearers include Micah Melton, Jacob Stricklin, Jim Hillerich, Reed Smiley, Gage Smiley, Kolby Crook and Mark Wise. Honorary pallbearers include Chris Smiley, Kristin Merrill, Kara Jenkins, Laura Hillerich, Kelly Bugg, Keila Shultz and Brandan Hillerich.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 77, Dawson Springs, KY 42408 or DAPS, P.O. Box 135, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.