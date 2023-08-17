North Cross Country, both boys and girls, had the opportunity to compete in The Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash Tuesday evening in Owensboro.
According to Head Coach Kate Evans, it was a tough, competitive and muddy meet due to all of the rain that we have had lately.
In the varsity girl’s race out of a field of 117, Katie Gillette placed 28th in 22:28:3 and Coley Mitchell came 75th with 25:28:29
In the varsity boy’s race, a tough field of 163 runners toed the line. Dakota Evans ran a 17:05:3 to place 16th, Maddox Knight, 17th in 17:07:3, Lucas Offutt was 24th with a time of 17:41:7 and Brody Duncan ran a 18:47:1 to place 45th.
“I am very proud of them and I am looking forward to a great season,” Evans said.
