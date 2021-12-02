Mary Copas Carney, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her home in Madisonville of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Texarkana, Texas, to the late Florence and James “Hubbard” Kinney, of Texarkana. She lived in Phoenix for 50 years before moving to Madisonville. Mary was a homemaker and loved to cook, clean and sew for her family. Mary was an active member of Praise Temple Church and enjoyed spending time with her church family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was talk to her niece, Gwen, every morning to hear about the family updates.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Johnson; three sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Johnson, Brenda (Ed) Sullivan, Fonda Lowe and Kathy (Larry) Ayers; her sister, Becky Coplan; her grandchildren, Jimmy (Lisa) Johnson, Rhonda (Kevin) Smith, Tami Sullivan, Thomas Ganes, Johnny Hart, Eddie Silva, Brandon (Beth) Ayers and Brian Rice; her great-grandchildren, Hannah Johnson, Kaylee Rice, Dylan Rice, Bonnie Sue Rice, Elijah Smith, Keenan Smith, Aubrey Smith, Jaeden Smith, Ethan Smith, Harley Ayers, Noah Ayers and Tanner Ayers; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be noon Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Pastor Phillip Cook officiating.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
