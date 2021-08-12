William Rudolph Schinderle, 82, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at General Hospital in Campbell, Missouri. Mr. Schinderle was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to the late Rudolph Carl Schinderle and Hazel Moses Schinderle. He was an ironworker for many years and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 through 1959. Mr. Schinderle was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Caldwell County.
He is survived by three daughters, Cyndi Godwin of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Kerry Karamian of Colorado and Rita Hall of Marion; three brothers, Jack Schinderle of Noblesville, Indiana, Peter Clearmont of Missouri and Monte Clearmont of Indiana; one sister, Nola Weston of Connecticut; five grandchildren, Kyla Nunn, Katie Godwin, Nikitia Karamian, Steven Schinderle and Joshua Hall; and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Schinderle is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Nancy Sue Schinderle (departed July 2018); and a son, William R. “Billy” Schinderle Jr.
The service was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Roger Felker officiated the service. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Navy at Creekmur Cemetery prior to burial. Burial followed at Creekmur Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Phillip Bruce, Mike Rickard, Aaron Rickard, Mike Dickerson, Jackie Jones and Kevin Fox. Honorary pallbearers were David Woods and Russell Edwards.
The service and military honors may be viewed on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
