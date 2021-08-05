Cheryl Ann Cullen, 56, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Cheryl was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Cullen; a daughter, Rhianna Lynn Thomason; sons Justin Miles Cullen and Ethan Tyler Cullen; and a brother, Michael Cullen.
The service was Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial followed at Lafayette Cemetery, Hopkins County.
