LaDonna Joyce Washburn, 63, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ms. Washburn was born in Dawson Springs to Paul Beshear and Lena Mae Lamb Beshear. She was a 1976 graduate of West Hopkins High School, and she worked for many years as a librarian at the Dawson Springs Branch Library. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she was a member of the Faith Apostolic Church in Princeton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Glendell Washburn in 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Shannon) Albro of Greenville; her son, Nathan Stallins of Dawson Springs; her brother, David (Charlotte) Beshear of Dawson Springs; three grandchildren, Zander Albro, Jaxon Stallins and Addison Greer; two stepdaughters, Dianne Lynne Washburn of Dawson Springs and Lisa Dawn (Chris) Adkins of Blanchard, Oklahoma; one stepson, David Arlon (Lynn) Washburn of Dawson Springs; five step-grandchildren; and many step-great-great-grandchildren.
The service was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Bob Allen and the Rev. David Beshear officiated. Pallbearers included the Rev. David Beshear, Nathan Stallins, B.J. Cotton, David Washburn, Justin Washburn and Jerad Washburn.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
