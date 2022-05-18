The Professional Women’s Club of Dawson Springs will be hosting the Miss Dawson Springs Pageant on Saturday, Jun. 25 and is seeking contestants.
Prospective candidates must be 15 years of age, but not exceeding age 21 by Oct. 1, 2022 with a Dawson Springs address. Those competing must be attending high school or be a high school graduate; single with no annulments, children, or pregnancies; and not involved in illegal activity or have been charged with such.
The young lady winning the title of Miss Dawson Springs will be awarded $150, a crown, sash, trophy, charm, and bouquet.
The runner-up will receive $100 and a trophy.
Contestants will compete in casual wear, dinner dress, and formal wear. “This year’s pageant theme colors will be ‘Dawson Strong,’ with contestants first appearing in denim shorts and a purple shirt for casual wear,” said BPW Club Secretary Betty Sisk. The purple shirt will be provided by the club.
“Dinner dress can be a sun dress or romper, while formal wear is an evening gown,” explained Sisk.
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 17. “If limited applications are received by May 20, the pageant will be opened up to any girls outside of the Dawson Springs area meeting other requirements,” Sisk said.
Applications are available from BPW Club members Tracy Bruce at Dawson Springs High School and Amie Thomas at the city’s municipal office, or at Beauty Shop on the Square on Railroad Ave.
Practice for the Miss Dawson Springs Pageant will be held on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Jun. 25 at 5 p.m. just before the pageant that evening at 7 p.m.
