Harvey Delynn McFarland, 59, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Poindexter; sisters Cynthia Hughes, Regina Kay Baxter, Emily McFarland and Bobbie Faye Poindexter; and brother Albert D. McFarland.
Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Forrest Lawn. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
A mask is required.
Mason & Sons is entrusted with arrangements.
