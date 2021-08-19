Kelly Annette Harrell, 45, of White Plains, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She worked as a consolidator for Clark Industries and was a member of the Star of Bethlehem Church.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy Harrell; son Earl Basham; mother and stepfather, Linda Camplin and Emmett Camplin; sister Heather Murphy; stepsister Felisha Meeks Carabajal; brothers David Walls Jr., Scott Walls and Nathan Routt; and stepbrothers Todd Camplin, Troy Camplin, Jason Meeks and Johnny Meeks.

Services were held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial was held at Ilsley Cemetery.