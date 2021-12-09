Orean Smith, 89, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Ms. Smith was born in Dawson Springs on Dec. 2, 1932, to Earl Fork and Ora Houston Fork. She was a 1950 graduate of Nortonville High School, and she worked for many years as a bookkeeper at several places, including Dawson Colleries, Island Creek Coal and several local banks. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a devoted member of the Lake Grove General Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper for the General Baptist Association of Churches, and she was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Harold Ray Smith; brother William Fork; and sister Mary Dean Littlejohn.
She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” and Carole Smith of Dallas, Texas; grandson Jimmy (Lori) Smith of San Antonio, Texas; and three grandchildren, Harrison David Smith (age 10), Eliza Jean Smith (age 8) and Sage Evelyn Smith (age 6).
The services was held Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Charles Brooks and the Rev. J. W. Haire officiated. Burial followed at the Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles. Pallbearers included Jimmy Littlejohn, Joe Gamblin, John Lewis, Jimmy Smith, Doug Littlejohn and Darrell Coffman.
Ms. Smith's service may be viewed on Beshear Funeral Home's Facebook page.
homefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
