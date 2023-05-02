Monday night Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons grabbed a district win on senior night, beating Dawson Springs 10-1.
Maroon Senior Erric Farmer took the mound for the Maroons and quickly shut the Panthers out in the first inning on three pitches. The Panthers returned the favor in the bottom of the first by facing four batters and holding the Maroons scoreless.
Dawson’s Ashton Rawlins got things started for the Panthers in the top of the second by hitting a line drive to second to reach first. The Panthers next three batters recorded strikeouts to strand Rawlins on second to end the top of the second.
The Maroons stepped up in the bottom of the second, drawing first blood. Lead-off batter Aaron Hogart was hit by a pitch, then Cadence Gibson reached on a bunt. Ryder Sandidge sent a sacrifice to the pitcher to move runners into scoring position. Erric Farmer then grounded out to third to score Madisonville’s first run of he night. One batter later Tanner Bess sent a shot to centerfield that hit the wall to score another run for the Maroon to make it 2-0 by the end of the inning.
The Maroons held the Panthers scoreless until the sixth inning while adding two runs in the third off the bat of Maroons Courtland Gibson to score Hogart and Lear to stretch the lead to 4-0 and two more runs in the fourth off the bat of Xzavier Martin, and AJ Hogart to score Maroon Terrence Leonard, and Evan Lear to make it 6-0.
The Panthers got their only run of the night when Panther Kolby Crook grounded to third and reached second on a Maroon error. He later scored off a the bat of Landon Smiley to make it 6-1. Madisonville added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away after holding the Panthers scoreless in the top of the seventh to win 10-1.
Erric Farmer got the win for the Maroons allowing one hit for one run, and striking out seven over six innings. Maroon Tanner Bess threw one inning out of the bullpen.
Landon Smiley took the loss for the Panthers allowing 11 hits and 10 runs over five and two-thirds innings.
Maroons: 2B: T. Bess, A. Hogart TB: T. Bess 3, A. Hogart 3, C. Gibson 2, E. Farmer 1, E. Lear 1, B. Gossett 1, T. Leonard 1, M. Yates 1 HBP: T. Bess, E. Farmer. A. Hogart SB: E. Lear, G. Ellis CS: R. Sandidge, E: E. Lear, R. Sandidge, L. Faulk
Panthers: TB: Rawlins 1, SB: Rawlins , Mann CS: Mann E: Purdy 2, Washburn 2, Mann 2, Rawlins, Crook, Bourland HBP: Smiley 3
