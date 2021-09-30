Our beloved Billy “Awesome” Dawson, 77, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. He was surrounded by his daughter, family members, and friends. He was born June 22, 1944, in Madisonville to the late Jessie and Iram Lambert Dawson.
Billy owned a lawn care business of which he was very proud. He worked diligently until he could no longer handle the day-to-day tasks required to maintain the business needs. He was a longtime member of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ International of Madisonville. He had a heart of gold and was a very respected man in the Madisonville community.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his beloved daughter, Carolyn Dawson; grandchildren Dennis and Yvenaira Harvey, Ja’Coria Robinson and Hazen Mosely; great-grandchild Jamir Walser; sisters Bettie Mitchell of Madisonville and Carolyn (Kevin) Johnson of Humboldt, Tennessee; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Westside Oddfellows.
A mask is required to attend the service.
