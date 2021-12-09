Joyce Knox, 67, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. Joy was an office assistant at Kentucky Lottery Corp. and was a member of Suthard’s Christian Church.
Survivors include her sister, Jane Ellen Gatlin; and brother, Jimmy Knox.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contribution: Hopkins County Humane Society.
