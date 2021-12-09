Sue Taylor, 58, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born February 9, 1963, in Watertown, NY, to Betty Smith Lennox and the late John Lennox.
Sue worked in customer service at Baptist Health. She was a very faithful Christian that enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tim Taylor, of Madisonville; three daughters, Bobbi (Michael) Hoff of Richland, NY, Nicole Reynolds of Owensboro, KY, and Bonnie Reynolds of Tucson, AZ; one son, Michael (Jamie) Reynolds of Mexico, NY; mother, Betty Smith Lennox of Lawrenceville, GA; three sisters, Rhea Beth (Joe) Leggiero of Lawrenceville; Lori (Greg) Guelcher of Ellijay, GA, and Jennifer (Woody) Livingston of Henrietta, NY; brother, Brian (Michael) Lennox of Los Angeles, CA; mother-in-law, Shirley Taylor of Owensboro, KY; and sixteen grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.