Sterlin Morrow, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1933, to the late Ben Murphy Morrow and Louise Faulkner Morrow.
Sterlin retired from the U.S. Air Force. He also retired from the U.S. Mine Safety and Administration, where he was a mining inspector for 20 years. He was also an honorary Kentucky Colonel.
Sterlin was preceded in death by his brothers, Stewart Morrow, James Morrow, Harry Morrow and Charles Wayne Morrow.
Sterlin is survived by his daughter, Adriana Jackson of Loveland, Colorado; sisters Pearl Mack Nichols (Pete), Algia Morrow and Wanda Morrow; brothers William Morrow (Deborah) and Thomas Morrow; nieces Kim Tandy (Donnell), Theresa Morrow and Leslie Morrow; great-nieces Sidney “Sam” Minor and Kaniaha Mack; and other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.