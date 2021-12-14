Even while their neighbors still lay amongst the rubble of Friday night’s tornado, Dawson Springs residents had to worry about looters trying to steal what few belongings they had left.
“To be honest, we have the highest level of humanity in Dawson Springs, people coming from all ends of the earth to help us, and at the same time you have the lowest level of humanity, trash that are breaking into people’s houses and stealing their belongings after they’ve just lost everything,” said Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek.
He estimated at a press conference on Sunday night that law enforcement had already responded to between 10 and 20 reports of looting around town in just the first 48 hours following the storm.
“Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Kentucky State Police and have really stepped up,” said Opalek. “They are really going to help us with the looting that has happened and anything that comes up in the future.”
Starting on Sunday night, a combined effort between those law enforcement branches began placing officers in street clothes around town to be on the lookout for looters and others who did not belong in Dawson Springs
“I talked to the county attorney today, and he advised that anyone caught looting or going through houses that are not their will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Opalek said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.