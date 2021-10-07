HEWITT, Texas — Charles “Chuck” Stanley Joiner, 35, of Hewitt, Texas, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sept. 13, 2021, in Waco, Texas. He was born June 20, 1986, in Madisonville to the late Carol Pearce Joiner and Richard Joiner. Chuck enjoyed cooking and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his brothers, John Joiner and wife Jennifer of Fisherville and Adams McCalister of Madisonville; nephews Blakely McCalister, Bentley McCalister, Weston McCalister and John Franklin Joiner; niece Bailey McCalister; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. A private burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck’s memory to donatelifeky.org.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
