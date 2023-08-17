The Lady Maroons won big against Henderson County Monday night at home, 6-4. According to North’s Head Coach John Tichenor, Henderson is picked to win Region 2, so this was a huge win.
“Henderson Co is definitely our biggest rival. Our players don’t need a motivational speech to get up for them,” he said. “I thought our young players along with several of our older players played really well. I was really proud of our effort and the fight we had in this game. We need to use this game has a building block as we continue on this season.”
Big players for North Monday night were Madison Hill who scored three goals, Shelby Chandler scored one goal, Brianna Harris scored one goal, Taylor Nelson scored one goal and had one assist, McKinley Wilson had one assist, Goalie Kaytee Parish had eight saves in the net.
North girls will play again tonight from home vs. Hopkinsville starting at 7p.m.
