Jackie Louise Cooper, 67 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Friday May 14, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born February 15, 1954 in Breckinridge County to the late William Jennings and Dorothea Jennings. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bertie Ziegler, and brother, Billy Jennings.
Jackie loved planting flowers and working in the yard. She loved her dog, LuLu, and enjoyed cooking. She was active in the Jehovah’s Witness and loved talking with her friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Audrey Cooper of Christian County and one son, William Cooper of Madisonville.
Memorial services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements were handled by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.