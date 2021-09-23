Jimmy Donald Farris, 82, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Medical Center in Owensboro. Mr. Farris was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Christian County to the late Clarence Farris and Lorene Hensley Farris. He worked for many years as a supervisor for Buckhorn Manufacturing. Mr. Farris attended both the New Beginning Life Church and the Good New Hope Church.
Jimmy Donald Farris was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Patricia Darlene Farris; six sisters, Mary Poole, Verla Williams, Wanda Vinson, Evelyn Fletcher, Linda Farris and Ruby Rogers; three brothers, James Farris, Belva Farris and Ross Farris; and a nephew who was like a brother, L. C. Fletcher.
Mr. Farris is survived by his wife, Irene Farris of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Stacey Singh of Owensboro and Tracey Willis of Utica; one stepdaughter, Diane Newman of Cleveland, Tennessee; one son, Tim Farris of Dawson Springs; four stepsons, Laceon Watson and Gerard Watson of Princeton, Steve Cranor of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Dr. Craig Cranor of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Garret Owen, Paden Owen and Whitney Farris Hooper; several step-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Easton Morris; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Jimmy Donald Farris will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. There will be a graveside service for Jimmy Donald Farris at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Cemetery in Caldwell County with the Rev. Cody Cox presiding. Burial will follow.
Pallbearers include Steve Cranor, Garret Owen, Paden Owen, James Willis, Christian Willis and Corey Willis.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the family is requesting that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
