The Dawson Springs girls golf team hit the road Tuesday night for their first match of the season, taking on Webster County.
“I had four girls that played Tuesday,” Head Coach Melissa Dulin said. “They were extremely nervous, for two of them it was the first match they have ever played. I was very proud of them to of went to a course. They learned a lot and I think we have great things in store for us this season.”
Dawson Springs juniors, Ava Ward finished with a 59, Gracie Barnett finished with a 64 and Hailey Oldham finished with a 61.
Next match is tonight at the Pennyrile home Course. The girls will take on Lyon County and the boys will take on Muhlenberg County.
