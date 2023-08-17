Lady Storm volleyball started their season Tuesday evening at home, losing to Union County, 21-25, 21-25 and 19-25.
Izzy Hight had 10 assists, four aces, two digs and one kill. Mallory Wagoner had eight kills and one dig. Aalycia Stringer had six kills, three digs and one block.
“I say it’s not how you start the season, but how you finish,” Hopkins County Central Head Coach Greg Wagoner said. “I am proud and believe in each and every one of my girls. Congrats to Union.”
Central will play at home again tonight at 7:30 p.m., taking on Hopkinsville.
