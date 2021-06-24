Jeannette “Jean” Bell Galloway, 101, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs. Ms. Galloway was born July 7, 1919, in Caldwell County to the late Ellis Creekmur and Donna Rogers Creekmur. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jewell Sherman Galloway (deceased — 1962); three sons, Jimmy Wayne Galloway, Jewell Clay Galloway and James Edward Galloway; four sisters, Bonnie Goodall, Hazel Glass, Delcie Russell and Agnes Hartline; and two brothers, Bracie Creekmur and Henry Clay “H.C.” Creekmur.
Jean Galloway is survived by three daughters, Mary Susan “Sissie” Jones (Harold D.) of Madisonville and Judy Galloway and Jean Faye DeHart (Wayne), both of Dawson Springs; four sons, Bobby Galloway (Dot) of South Carolina, Jewell Ray “Outie” Galloway (Betty) of Madisonville and Frankie Dale Galloway (Angie) and Randy Lewis Galloway, both of Dawson Springs; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Jeannette “Jean” Bell Galloway will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Creekmur Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Pallbearers include Randy DeHart, Chris DeHart, Darrell Jones, Frankie Dale Galloway, Kaih Galloway and Lee Galloway.
