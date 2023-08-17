Lady Storm soccer was scheduled to play Monday against Crittenden County, however, it was canceled due to the weather.
“The fields were too wet,” Hopkins County Central Head Coach Ben Lutz said. “We go to Gatlinburg this weekend and play Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
The game versus Crittenden has been rescheduled to August 22. The Lady Storm are currently sitting at 0-2 but they are looking to get some wins this weekend as Lutz shared they will compete in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
