Delores Beatrice Hyde Brown was born April 4, 1938, in Earlington to Lewis Hyde and Lula Sindy Drone Hyde and passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She was joined in holy matrimony to Charles T. Brown on April 2, 1955, until his death in 2012. She graduated from Rosenwald High School in 1955. Delores was a licensed practical nurse, who worked for the Regional Medical Center in the coronary care unit for 20 years. She later worked as a rehabilitation nurse for 10 years until retirement in April 2000.
Delores professed her faith in Christ at an early age and was a member of Holy Temple COGIC, where she was a church mother, Sunday school teacher prayer and Bible band teacher. She earned a B.A. in theology from the Theological Institute of Orange, South Carolina. Delores was a life member of the NAACP and a past president of the Madisonville Branch, a member of the Great Banquet Community and a founder of the Helping Hand Club.
She leaves to mourn her loss, her children, Carol Pegues (Charles), Bobby Jackson (Ethel), Gary Brown, Tim Brown (LaQuita), Eric Brown (Melissa) and Sheila Carter; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Lola Swan, Cora Qualls and Linda Steppe; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Westside Oddfellows Cemetery.
A mask is required for all services.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
