Barbara Joyce Peyton Miller, 84, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born May 8, 1937 in Coiltown, KY, to the late James Redmon Peyton and Hazel Naomi Bryant Peyton. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Eugene Peyton.
She was a realtor at New Horizon Realty and attended Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church and Praise Temple. She enjoyed working and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 60 years, Romane Reid Miller of Madisonville; one daughter, Naomi Ruth Miller (Thomas) Choate of Madisonville; one sister, Joy (Sonnie) Baird; five brothers, Carroll (Judie) Peyton, Doug (Glenda) Peyton, Joe (Charlotte) Peyton, Roger (Betty) Peyton, and Harold Peyton; two grandchildren, Andrew Blake Coble and Ashlee Kaylene Coble, and her companion, Terry Dudley; and three great grandchildren, Anyia Paigeleigh Coble, Jamie Alexander Dudley, and Jaxton Reid Dudley.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday August 27, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Edward Peyton, Gary Wayne Peyton, Thomas Ray Peyton, Andrew Blake Coble, Shannon Dale Peyton, Erik Shane Peyton, and Kevin Samuel Peyton. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Baird, Zack Baird, Sonnie Baird, Ashlee Coble, Stephen Peyton, Teresa Peyton Taylor, Jamie Peyton, and Hannah Baird Gossett.
