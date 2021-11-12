Gary Howton, 70, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his residence. He worked with the maintenance department at Pennyrile Resort State Park at the golf course.
Survivors include his brothers, the Rev. Donnie Howton, Larry Joe Howton and Rocky Lynn Howton; and sister Kathy Sue Cotton.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs and streaming live at Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial: Dunn Cemetery. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
