Discussion of K-Prep assessment testing dominated the discussion at the Dawson Springs Board of Education meeting this week.
In her report, Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward informed the Board that the results from May’s K-PREP assessment have been reviewed in Professional Learning Communities, or PLCs.
“Individual student scores have been reviewed and a targeted list of students has been made,” said Ward. “Each grade level teacher has a specific list of students who were five or fewer points away from moving up to the next level on K-PREP assessments and plans are being set on how to directly target these students and ensure academic growth for the year.”
Todd Marshall, Principal of the Jr./Sr. High, also delivered a brief review of K-PREP data from the spring assessment.
“The high school is still performing better than area high schools around us, while middle school students still have some improvements to make,” he said.
Marshall announced that the Fall Festival will be held on Friday and that Window Painting is scheduled for Oct. 28. Both traditions are sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Organization.
Marshall reported that Dawson Springs won the ‘FAFSA For The Win Challenge.’ The contest was the first of its kind and the Jr./Sr. High School “recently received a $500 check for winning,” said Marshall.
“The FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which students must submit to receive financial aid from either the federal or state government,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, sponsor of the challenge. “Anyone interested in education beyond high school needs to complete and file the FAFSA.”
K-PREP data was at the top of Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah’s report to the Board.
“Dawson Springs Schools proved itself to be extremely strong in the region,” said Cavanah. “The elementary, which for testing purposes consists of third, fourth and fifth grade, was strong across the testing for the fourth grade.
“Science showed increases and strength at all three levels--elementary, middle and high school,” Cavanah continued. “High school writing continues to shine and be a foundation of our academic success.”
In other news, the Board voted to expand the ‘Test to Stay’ program to include ‘Test to Play’ for athletes and those participating in extracurricular activities.
“It would also apply to employees working,” Superintendent Leonard Whalen said.
According to the ‘Test to Stay’ guidance approved by the Board, “Testing should be initiated as soon as possible after the identified exposure and all subsequent days following the exposure through day five after the last exposure.”
The guidance also explains that “Testing and quarantine may be discontinued after day seven if all test results have been negative.” The Board entered into an agreement with Ethos Laboratories to conduct and administer tests for COVID-19 using the nasal swab sample collection.
Also on Monday night, the Dawson Springs Board of Education recognizing Access Diploma Graduate Mathew Miller.
Dawson Springs Access is a non-traditional school which provides a more flexible schedule for students to complete their high school coursework and receive a diploma.
