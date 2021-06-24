Patsy Madella Moore, 66, of Madisonville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Continue Care of Baptist Health surrounded by her family. Patsy was an LPN, served for the Army Reserves M.A.S.H. Unit and was a member of The River Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles R. Moore; children Stephanie Key, Bianca Bumpus, Tonya Kittinger and Quentin Moore; sisters Diana Yates, Jackie Clark, Tamarra Williams and Marquessa Fisher; and one brother, Malcolm Perry.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the River Church, 1580 Nortonville Road, Nortonville, KY 42442 with reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Expressions of sympathy: The River Church Building Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.