HORSESHOE BAY, Texas — Brian Scott Kohutek, 58, passed away April 21, 2021, in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, at his brother’s home. Scott was born April 3, 1963, in Christian County at Fort Campbell Hospital to Albert Wayne Kohutek and Floyedith Glover Kohutek Stills. Scott was a master electrician and excelled at his job. He loved family, hunting, fishing and his Golden Retrievers.
Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Belinda, of 29 years, who passed Dec. 24, 2020; and his brother, Phillip Wayne Kohutek, who passed Jan. 7, 2004.
He leaves behind his father, Albert Wayne Kohutek; his mother, Floyedith Glover Stills; and five brothers, Mark Kohutek, Dennis Kohutek, Jerry Kohutek, Roger Kohutek and Clay Kohutek.
Memorial services for Scott will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the graveside at Piney Grove Cemetery, located at 3375-3599 KY 672, Dawson Springs KY, 42408.
In lieu of flowers, plants or donations can be made to the kidney or diabetes associations.
