After several rain cancelations the Hopkins County Central boys soccer team was finally able to open their 2023 home opener in on Tuesday night, falling to Hopkinsville 7-0.
“We are not doing too well at the moment,” Head Coach Jody Bridgforth said. “We have three palyers out with injuries. Will Scott got hurt during Monday’s game, Ethan Love during the first game, and a player out sick, left us with two substitutes.”
Bridgforth stated prior to the season starting that the health of the team would be crucial in order to be successful this season. The boys will hit the road tonight to take on Lyon County and hopefully get their first win. .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.