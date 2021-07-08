Clarence L. “Buddy” Wilson, 85, of Providence, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 6, 2021, under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Mr. Wilson was born in Providence on Nov. 24, 1935, the son of the late Mr. Spurlin Wilson and Mrs. Goldie Adcock Wilson.
Mr. Wilson was a member of Victory Baptist Church and of Providence Masonic Lodge #148 F & AM. He retired from Dotiki after 23 years. He enjoyed gardening and working on and fixing things that were broken — he called it piddling. But most of all, he enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila, on July 10, 2017; two sisters, Polly Gobin and Jean Dorris; two brothers, James Wilson and Curt Wilson, and his son-in-law, Terry Wilson.
He is survived by two daughters, Melody Wilson and Robin (Jeff) Throgmorton, both of Providence; three grandchildren, Joshua (Brook) Throgmorton, Shea (Daniel) Heady and Erik Wilson; and six great-grandchildren, Lauren Throgmorton, Addy Heady, Anley Heady, Erin Wilson, Emily Wilson, Enman Wilson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Johnnie Davis officiating with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Gobin, Mark Hudson, Erik Wilson, Josh Throgmorton, Daniel Heady and Ricky Wilson.
