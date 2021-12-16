DIXON — Luwanda Winstead, 72, of Dixon, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center — St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson. She was born May 16, 1949, in Diamond and is the daughter of the late Harmon (Shorty) and Vera D. Hill of Providence. She married Bobby W. Winstead on May 20, 1970. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past year. She was a small business owner, owning a local flower shop until her retirement. She did volunteer work with Webster County Search and Rescue and was an active member of the Lisman Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lisman prior to her illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles and David.
Luwanda is survived by her husband, Bobby W. Winstead of Dixon; two daughters, Rebecca (Russell) Wood of Benton and Rachel (Jonathan) Snyder of Dixon; four grandchildren, Jaron Wood, Zander Snyder, Jessa Wood and Zayden Snyder; one sister, Nora Travis of Marion; one nephew, Brian Travis of Marion; and several cousins. She is also survived by her favorite
dog, Bella.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. The Rev. David Laneave will officiate. Burial will be in Lisman Cemetery in Lisman. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Lisman Cemetery Fund, c/o Clyde Burnett, 451 Jim Villines Road, Dixon, KY 42409.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
