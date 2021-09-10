Kenneth Elwood Putty, 92, of Providence, KY, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.
He was born May 29, 1929 in Muhlenberg County, KY, to the late Galen B. Putty and Novie Elkins Putty. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Putty; along with four sisters and two brothers.
Kenneth was a member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church and worked as a coal miner for Island Creek. He loved mules and enjoyed gardening, especially his tomatoes. Most of all, he loved his family.
He is survived by four daughters, Rhonda (Michael) Minton of Madisonville; Ava Shade of Madisonville, Ladonna (David) Brown of Clay, KY and Lorna (Mark) Marvin of Madisonville; brother, Thomas Bryan (Margaret) Putty of Madisonville; his nephew, Ferriel Reager of Madisonville; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday September 11, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Pastor Robbie Knox and Bishop Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Marvin, Colin Marvin, Tyler Brown, Trevor Brown, Michael Burnette, and Steven Rudd. Honorary pallbearer will be Ferriel Reager.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Lighthouse Youth Department at 2860 North Main Street, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
