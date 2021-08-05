Ralph D. Bruce, 77, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation. Ralph was a retired U.S. Navy veteran.
Survivors include his daughter, Angel Baker; son Eddie Bruce; sisters Betty Jones and Joyce Niceley; and brother Richard Bruce.
Service: 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with military honors. Burial: Held at a later date. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Friday.
