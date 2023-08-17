Hopkins County Central has in one last practice before hosting their season opener, tomorrow night against Caldwell County. The game will start at 7 p.m.
“This is our first ever Mike Seibert Bowl,” Head Coach Chris Manning said. “Dr. Seibert played football at Caldwell County and was a long time supporter of Hopkins County Central sports. Our first game tomorrow is going to be a fun one.”
Seibert was also a member of the team that broadcast Storm Football games on the radio.
