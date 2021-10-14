Robert Anthony Stewart, 76, of White Plains, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Born June 26, 1945, to the late Robert and Christine (Driver) Stewart of White Plains, he was a member of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church for 20 years and has been a member and served as deacon at Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville for the past 20 years. He was a man of God and faithful to the Lord’s work. He worked as an electrician for Peabody River Queen Surface for 13 years and for GE for 21 years. He gave his time and talent to help others in need, and he enjoyed repairing things. His family was his pride and joy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Agnes Stewart and Sheila Lee; brother-in-law Reggie Lee; and son-in-law Steve Hargis.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Dorothy (Cotton) Stewart; daughters Lisa Hargis and Kristie (Jesse) Johnson; three grandchildren, Harrison Hargis, Ryan Elizabeth (Brenden Carver) Hargis and Jon Johnson; and sister Carolyn (David) Glaysbrook.
Service will be noon Friday at Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville with Bro. Chuck Evans officiating. Burial to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Harrison Hargis, Jesse and Jon Johnson, Brenden Carver, Eric Lee and Paul Faughn with honorary pallbearer Danny Dame.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhom.com.
