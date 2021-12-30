Wanda J. Thompson, 85, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. She was born in Suthards on Thursday, Jan. 16, 1936, to the late William “Chester” Crook and the late Susan Mae Knight. She was a member of Soul’s Harbor Baptist Church in Madisonville. Mrs. Thompson had worked at Regional Medical Center as an EKG and EEG Tech, as a CNA and had worked at Enro Shirt Factory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Thompson; son Darold Gamblin Jr.; one sister, Linda Hollis; two brothers, Ray Crook and James Crook; granddaughter Mendy Falk; and great-grandson Wyatt Oldham.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her four children, Delilah Falk and her husband, Bruce, of Hanson, Ava Whitman of Madisonville, Martha Clark and her husband, Joe, of Madisonville and Stanley V. Gamblin and his wife, Trina, of Hanson; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Bill Crabtree officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Scott Falk, Derek Falk, Ryan Gamblin, Blake Winstead, Adam Whitman, Joseph Gunn, Geoffrey Minton and Marc Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Gamblin and Cooper Winstead.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
