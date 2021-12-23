Carole Ruth Grisham, 80, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, near her residence. Mrs. Grisham was born Aug. 20, 1941, to the late Norman Townsend and Rowena Mae McNeeley Townsend. She was retired after working many years as the facilities attendant at Beshear Funeral Home, and she managed the dietary department at Dawson Springs Nursing Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita (David) Crockett of Madisonville; a son, Greg (Bernadette) Grisham of Dawson Springs; a sister, Donna Jean Beshear of Princeton; a brother, Harold Ray Townsend of Dawson Springs; an uncle, Bill Townzen of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Justin Crockett, Cassie Crockett, Anthony Esposito and Sarah White; and eight great-grandchildren, Cyrus, Raylon, Camille, Caleb, Ella, Hayden, Alexandria and Gabriel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Thomas Grisham; and two brothers, Terry Lane Townsend and Kenneth Wayne Townsend.
Visitation for Carole Ruth Grisham will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the noon funeral hour Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate the service, and burial will follow at McNeeley Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Beshear, Timmy Beshear, Tyler Beshear, Hayden Stewart, Justin Crockett and Anthony Esposito. Jodie Johnson and Sheldon Mitchell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Ms. Grisham’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at noon Wednesday. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
The family has requested that everyone attending the visitation and service to please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431 or Dawson Springs Disaster Relief, Planters Bank, c/o Anita Black, 50 Oak Heights, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
