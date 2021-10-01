Garry Holland, 70, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his home in Madisonville. He was born July 28, 1951, in Leatherwood to the late Alta Eldridge Holland and Troy Holland. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed yard work, was an avid fan of trains, loved home construction and was an adventurous skydiver. Garry was a member of the American Legion Post #6 and a member of the ELKS Lodge #738 in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Holland.
Survivors include his wife, Myrna Myers Holland; daughters Tammy (Gary) Pierce and Tracy Holland, both of Hopkinsville, and Heather Holland of St. Louis; son James (Ashley) Holland of Madisonville; stepdaughters Laurie (Terry) Travis and Lisa McGinnis, both of Madisonville; sisters Jenette (Kenny) Hornberger of Indiana, Mericca (Russ) Campailla of Ohio and Marquitta Mone of California; brothers Danny Holland and Roy (Rowena) Holland, both of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be noon Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Adam Berry officiating. Burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Gary Pierce, Terry Travis, Brandon Adcock, Robert Adcock, Nathan Adcock, James Farris and Phillip Vernon Jr.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.