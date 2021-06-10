Mrs. Charlotte Eads Baldwin, 89 of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her residence in Madisonville. She was born January 21, 1932, in Campbellsville, KY, to the late Edward Rouse Eads and Maxine Cook Eads. She was also proceeded in death by her 1st husband Stanley Baldwin, DMD; her 2nd husband, K.C. Zellich Sr. and two sisters, Helen Eads Vaughn and Emeline Eads Woods.
Mrs. Baldwin was a 1949 graduate of Campbellsville High School in KY, a 1951 graduate of Campbellsville Jr. College, and a 1974 graduate of the University of Evansville, IN. A former trustee of the University of Evansville and Chairman of the University Alumni Association, she was a recipient of the 1984 Outstanding Alumnus Award from the University of Evansville and from Campbellsville College, also in 1984.
She was the first woman mayor of Madisonville from 1978-1983 and during that time served as the first woman president of the Kentucky Municipal League. She served as Secretary of the Kentucky Natural Resources and Protection Cabinet from 1983-1987 under Governor Martha Layne Collins. She was a director of Community First Bank of Madisonville.
She was inducted into the James Madison Days’ Hall of fame of Hopkins Co. in 2000, made a member of the Madisonville Bicentennial Hall of Fame in 2006, selected as the 1982 woman of Achievement by the Kentucky Business and Professional Women of KY and as the Madisonville Lions Club Woman of the year in 1974.
She was a member of the Earlington United Methodist Church of Earlington, KY., and a volunteer with the Green River Hospice Association and the Western Kentucky Veterans Center. In addition, she enjoyed Bible study, Bridge, reading, collecting recipes and traveling.
She is survived by two sons, Stuart Baldwin, DMD and Ben Baldwin, DMD both of Madisonville; and four grandchildren, Adrian Baldwin of Louisville, KY, Alex Baldwin of Nashville, TN, Ansley Baldwin of Madisonville and one step-grandson, Joshua Dugger of Boise, ID.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday June 12th at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Martinez officiating. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 11:00 A.M Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Earlington United Methodist Church in Earlington, KY or the Veterans Center Activities Committee, Hanson, KY. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
