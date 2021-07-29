Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.