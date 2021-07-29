Guinn Paul Bowman, 69, of Nortonville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. Guinn Paul Bowman was born in Hopkinsville on April 9, 1952, to Paul Ray Bowman and Evelyn Wicks Bowman.
Guinn Paul Bowman was retired from the City of Nortonville’s maintenance department. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, animals and his loving dog, Bullett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Alice and Cubby Farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Christy Bowman of Nortonville; sons Jere Bowman of Hopkinsville and Ethan Bowman of Nortonville; daughter Michaela Bowman (Cody Odom) of Princeton; brother Terry Ray Bowman (Jane) of Crofton; sister Betsy King (Ronnie) of Lecanto, Florida; and two grandchildren, Madison Bowman and Olivia Odom.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Crofton Baptist Church Family Life Center in Crofton.
King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
