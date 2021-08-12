Antonia Harris Oglesby Carter, 73, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a registered nurse at Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her sisters, Kathy James, Martha Heltsley and Marsha Morse; and brothers Michael Harris, Steve Harris and J.D. Harris.
Graveside memorial service: 10 a.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
